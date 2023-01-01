LooksRare Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $66.79 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

