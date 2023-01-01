Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 2.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,377,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

