Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 97,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,987. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.