Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 97,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,987. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

