M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Up 58.3% in December

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBSC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MBSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 170,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition III

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

