Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 57.5% in December

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the November 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MCN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 66,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,845. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
