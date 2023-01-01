Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 663,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,000. Paramount Global makes up approximately 2.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,258,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. Benchmark lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of PARA opened at $16.88 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

