Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 1,033 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FDX opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

