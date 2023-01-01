Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

