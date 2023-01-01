Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $15 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 2.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.