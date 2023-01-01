Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

