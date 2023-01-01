McAdam LLC Acquires 105,675 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

