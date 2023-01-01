McAdam LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,629,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,970,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

