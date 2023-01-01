McAdam LLC Acquires 2,208 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 102,270 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $75.28. 3,357,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

