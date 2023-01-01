McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 11.2% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $103,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

