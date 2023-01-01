McAdam LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned 0.10% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 329.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 858,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,535. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

