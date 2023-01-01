McAdam LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

