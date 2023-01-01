McAdam LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,861. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

