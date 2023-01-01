McAdam LLC Sells 29,716 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,716 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PZA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 1,157,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,058. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.