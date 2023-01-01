McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. It also imports and sells western and work boots. The company provides its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.