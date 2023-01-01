Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

MPW stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

