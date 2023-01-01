Members Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Members Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 6.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

