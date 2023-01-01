MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.1 %

MLNK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 121,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,578. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.25 and a beta of 0.57.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.56 million. MeridianLink had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MeridianLink will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

