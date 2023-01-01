Metawar Price Up 59.9% This Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $194.65 million and approximately $8.03 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00092654 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

