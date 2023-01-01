Meter Governance Price Tops $1.86 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and $366,529.28 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00011213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,610,348 coins and its circulating supply is 16,796,432 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

