Metis Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.34 Billion (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $149,874.90 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metis

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

