MetisDAO Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $70.44 million and $1.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $15.99 or 0.00096588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00036711 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.94370236 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,153,637.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

