Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Shares of AXP opened at $147.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

