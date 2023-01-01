Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $175.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

