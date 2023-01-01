MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 53.1% in December

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 597,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

MMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.0322 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

