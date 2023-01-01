Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.84 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

