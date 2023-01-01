Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

