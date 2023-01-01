MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Down 0.7 %

ETR MOR opened at €13.21 ($14.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.23 and its 200 day moving average is €18.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €36.02 ($38.32). The stock has a market cap of $451.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.