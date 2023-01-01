My DeFi Pet 1-Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $895,788.62 and approximately $1.29 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.60 or 0.01491659 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008465 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017855 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00035283 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.27 or 0.01724608 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

