National Bankshares Trims Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Target Price to C$6.25

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARE. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:CARE opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

