NEAR Protocol Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $32.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00007526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.25967724 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $50,912,655.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

