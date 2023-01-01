NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Update

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 607,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

