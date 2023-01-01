Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the November 30th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

