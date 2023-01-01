Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,233,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 2,495,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 0.5 %

NSRGF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. 5,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $143.46.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.