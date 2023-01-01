Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock remained flat at $2.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.30. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

