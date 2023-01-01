Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $531,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 198.6% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,857. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.