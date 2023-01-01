New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 91.7% in December

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
New Age Metals Trading Down 18.8 %
Shares of New Age Metals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 286,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,148. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
New Age Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Age Metals (NMTLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.