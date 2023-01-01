Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 7.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Newmont by 145.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 153,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,958 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 380.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2,802.2% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

