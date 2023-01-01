NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Decreases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 45.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NIO by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 70.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Barclays decreased their target price on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.52.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,863,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,660,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

