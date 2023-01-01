NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up 0.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 465,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

Shares of SKM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 373,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

