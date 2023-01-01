Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Up 4.0 %

NISN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 167,631 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and a PE ratio of 0.40.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 104,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 265,600 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.