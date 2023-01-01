NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.0832 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $58.51 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.