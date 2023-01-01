Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NXC stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 107.8% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.