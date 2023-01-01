Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NXC stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.