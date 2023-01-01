Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Stock Position Raised by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,583,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

