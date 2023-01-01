Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NMI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,921. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

