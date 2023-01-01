Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NMI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,921. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Further Reading
