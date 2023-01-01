NXM (NXM) Price Tops $37.59

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $37.59 or 0.00226989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $247.86 million and $62,756.16 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 37.57093934 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62,728.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.